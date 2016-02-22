JOHANNESBURG Feb 22 South African hotel chain
Sun International reported a 19 percent fall in
half-year profit on Monday, in line with its own forecast,
blaming flat casino revenue growth at home for the decline.
Sun International said headline earnings per share slid to
332 cents for the six months to the end of December.
Headline earnings per share is South Africa's main profit
gauge and excludes certain one-off and non-trading items.
Poor economic conditions in South Africa resulted in revenue
growth at casinos of only 0.6 percent, which Sun International
said was well below inflation in the country where it still
earns 80 percent of its revenue.
The company said its Monticello asset in Chile helped offset
poor growth at home.
Sun International is also evaluating its 536 million rand
($34.8 million) investment in Nigeria, where some of its
employees have been detained and authorities are investigating
one of its investments, the company said.
Shares in Sun International were down 0.65 percent at 70.90
rand by 0745 GMT, underperforming a 0.57 percent gain in the
Johannesburg Securities Exchange's All-share index.
($1 = 15.3998 rand)
(Reporting by Thekiso Anthony Lefifi; editing by David Clarke)