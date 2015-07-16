Central bank governor says Saudi will stick to currency peg
RIYADH, May 2 The governor of Saudi Arabia's central bank said on Tuesday that the kingdom would stick to the currency peg linking the Saudi riyal to the U.S. dollar.
TORONTO, July 16 Sun Life Financial Inc said on Thursday it has been selected as the custodian and record keeper for the University of British Columbia Faculty Pension Plan in a deal involving C$2 billion ($1.55 billion) in assets.
Under the terms of the deal, which the insurer said is the largest of its kind in Canada, Sun Life will be the custodian and record keeper for 5,800 plan members.
The UBC Pension Administration Office had been administering the faculty pension plan since 1967.
($1 = 1.2930 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CBOM Finance PLC's USD700m 8.875% perpetual additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes a final long-term rating of 'B-'. CBOM Finance PLC, an Irish SPV issuing the bonds, will on-lend the proceeds to Russia's Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM), rated Long-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BB'/Negative, Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'B', Viability Rating (VR) 'bb', Support Rat