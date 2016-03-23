BRIEF-Centurion Finance Q1 net loss lowers to 289,345 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 479,959 ZLOTYS VERSUS 182,241 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
TORONTO, March 23 Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy the remaining 51 percent of CIMB Sun Life (CSL) in Indonesia from its partner CIMB Group to further expand its presence in a key Asian market.
Sun Life Financial, which currently owns large stakes in the life insurance companies - 49 percent of CSL and 100 percent of Sun Life Financial Indonesia - said it intends to integrate the businesses to create a "single presence" in Indonesia.
Kevin Strain, President of Sun Life Financial Asia said Indonesia was a priority market for Sun Life's long-term growth plans in the region.
"We had anticipated and positioned ourselves well to meet the "single presence" policy, and uniting the businesses in SLF Indonesia will give us even greater ability to serve our customers," Strain said in a statement.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by G Crosse)
BOCHUM, Germany, May 16 Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia plans to provide more precise earnings guidance when it presents first-quarter financial results on May 24, its chief executive said.