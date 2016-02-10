BRIEF-Tanger reports $125 mln share repurchase plan
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017
TORONTO Feb 10 Insurer Sun Life Financial Inc reported higher fourth-quarter earnings, driven by growth in its Canadian, Asian and asset management businesses.
Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was C$536 million ($384.89 million), or 87 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$502 million, or 81 Canadian cents a share, a year ago. Underlying earnings rose to C$1.05 a share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 87 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income at its Canadian unit jumped nearly 80 percent, reflecting some gains from investing activities.
Profit from Asia, where Toronto-based Sun Life has been expanding aggressively, climbed about 18 percent. Earnings at its U.S. business declined.
Assets under management rose 21 percent to C$891 billion at end of the quarter. ($1 = 1.3926 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)
* Headline earnings per share increased from 11,9 cents per share in 2016 to 13,1 cents per share in 2017