TORONTO, March 3 Telecommunications provider BCE
Inc has reached a deal to transfer the longevity risk
for C$5 billion ($4.01 billion) of pension plan liabilities to
insurer Sun Life Financial Inc, the companies said on
Tuesday.
The companies said the longevity insurance agreement is the
first of its kind in North America.
Under the deal, the Bell Canada Pension Plan will pay
monthly premiums to Sun Life. In exchange, Sun Life will make
monthly pension payments into the plan for the lifetime of
existing pensioners.
Longevity insurance plans are more common in Britain, where
the pension plan for BT Group Plc struck a major
deal in July to insure against the risk that its members live
longer than expected.
Defined benefit pension plans that make lifetime payments to
members structure their finances based on projected mortality
rates. But medical advances and increasing life spans have
increased the risk that some of those projections could fall
short.
BCE Chief Financial Officer Siim Vanaselja said in a
statement the deal would reduce the risk for its pension
obligations without requiring additional cash contributions.
Sun Life said it will reinsure a portion of the longevity
risk to RGA Canada and SCOR Global Life.
