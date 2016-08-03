BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Aug 3 Sun Life Financial Inc said on Wednesday it will acquire the pension business of FWD Hong Kong in the latest stage of its rapid expansion in Asia.
The Toronto-based company has embarked on a flurry of takeovers in Asia in the past three years, hoping to take advantage of the region's burgeoning middle class as they look to save and invest.
"Expanding our pension business is a key priority for our Asia operations and deepens our wealth business in the region," said Dean Connor, Sun Life's President and CEO.
The financial details of the FWD Hong Kong transaction were not disclosed.
Sun Life said the acquisition will take its Hong Kong units' assets under management to C$5.8 billion ($4.4 billion).
($1 = 1.3121 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by W Simon)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project