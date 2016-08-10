Aug 10 Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial
reported a near 34 percent drop in quarterly
profit, hurt by volatile equity markets following the Brexit
vote and low interest rates.
Sun Life's net income fell to C$480 million ($368 million),
or 78 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June
30, from C$726 million, or C$1.18 per share, a year earlier.
The company's underlying net income, which excludes the
impact of interest rates and equity market movements, fell to
C$554 million, or 90 Canadian cents per share, from C$615
million, or C$1 per share.
($1 = C$1.3050)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham in Toronto and Arathy S Nair in
Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)