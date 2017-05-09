May 9 Insurer Sun Life Financial Inc
reported a 1.5 fall in its underlying profit on Tuesday,
hurt by weak growth in its U.S market.
Canada's third-biggest life insurer by assets said its
underlying net income fell to C$573 million ($417.7 million), or
93 Canadian per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from
C$582 million, or 95 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Underlying net income excludes the impact of interest rate
and equity market movements.
Sun Life's total assets under management rose 7.8 percent to
C$927.28 billion at end of the quarter.
($1 = 1.37 Canadian dollars)
