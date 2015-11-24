(Corrects to remove original fifth paragraph, which contained
erroneous references to U.S. Food and Drug Administration and
Shanghai stock exchange)
BEIJING Nov 23 China's Shan Dong Sun Paper
Industry Joint Stock Co said on Monday it would
spend about $1.36 billion to build a pulp mill in the United
States in its first investment outside the country.
The facility is expected to break ground in 2016 and start
operations in 2018, Sun Paper spokesman Song Weihua told
Reuters.
The mill in the southeastern state of Arkansas is slated to
make fluff pulp, a raw material for diapers and sanitary
products.
On Friday Sun Paper Chairman Li Hongxin signed a memorandum
of understanding for this at a ceremony in Jinan which was
attended by U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker and Arkansas
Governor Asa Hutchinson.
The investment by the northern China-based company is the
latest in a slew of deals by Chinese manufacturers looking to
diversify their operations and take advantage of initiatives and
rebates in western countries.
Shandong Tranlin Paper Co Ltd invested $2 billion in a paper
and fertilizer plant in Virginia last year. (reut.rs/1PUY1r4)
Sun Paper declined to give details on its financing of the
project, although sources said the company is likely to involve
a combination of equity and debt.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Matthew Miller; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu and David Holmes)