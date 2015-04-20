MUMBAI, April 20 Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Company
Ltd is selling its stake worth up to $3.6 billion in
Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, a
person directly involved in the deal said on Monday.
The Japanese company is selling its 8.9 percent stake in Sun
Pharma, India's largest drugmaker by sales, via block deals on
the Indian exchanges, said the person, who declined to be named
as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Mumbai-headquartered Sun Pharma agreed to buy Indian rival
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd for $3.2 billion in April
2014 from Daiichi Sankyo. As part of the deal, Daiichi Sankyo
got 8.9 percent stake in Sun Pharma.
Daiichi Sankyo said on Monday in an exchange filing that the
company's board had approved to sell all or part of its stake
in Sun Pharma. The existing business partnership with Sun Pharma
will remain unchanged after the deal, it said.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)