MUMBAI Nov 7 India's largest drugmaker Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd reported a 30 percent
slump in quarterly profit on Saturday, as sales in most of its
markets fell and costs related to fixing compliance issues
continued to hurt.
In its largest market, the United States, Sun Pharma's sales
in the quarter ended September were down 28 percent, which the
company attributed mainly to increasing competition, and a
supply crunch at its Halol manufacturing plant in India.
Halol was a key contributor to Sun Pharma's sales, but the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration outlined a number of problems
with manufacturing processes there in September, and the company
has since been working on remediating those.
But its profit has been hit for a few quarters as it has had
to restrict supply, and has not been getting U.S. approvals to
launch any products made at the Halol plant.
The company's Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi sought to
assure analysts on a conference call on Saturday evening that
remediation efforts were on track, though they aren't yet
complete, so the FDA has not been invited for a re-inspection.
"We are keeping (the FDA) updated on the progress at the
agreed frequency ... I think the things that we have promised or
assured the FDA, we are addressing," Shanghvi said. The company
has not received any feedback from the FDA, he added.
Halol is one of several Sun Pharma plants that are
undergoing remediation. Five of its other plants, most of which
it got as part of its acquisition of Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd
last year, are under an FDA import ban ever since the agency
found a series of quality control issues at the plants.
"Full value" of the Ranbaxy deal will be realized by 2018,
Shanghvi said.
Apart from generics, the company is developing a drug to
treat psoriasis, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials and is
expected to be filed for U.S. approval in 2017, Shanghvi said.
Sun Pharma reported a July-September net profit of 11.07
billion rupees ($167.4 million), down from 15.72 billion a year
earlier. Analysts, on average, were expecting 13.08 billion
rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Total revenue was down 15 percent as sales across the
countries it operates in fell. India was the only exception,
where sales rose a marginal 1 percent.
The company said currency volatilities, and a decision to
cut down on presence in some less-profitable areas hurt its
sales in emerging and other markets during the quarter.
($1 = 66.1300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Hugh Lawson)