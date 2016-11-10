US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
MUMBAI Nov 10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , India's largest drugmaker, reported on Thursday a quarterly profit that more than doubled from last year, outpacing analysts' expectations.
Net profit for July-September rose to 22.35 billion rupees ($335.79 million) from 10.29 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts expected an average profit of 16.46 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 66.5600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)