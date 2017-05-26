MUMBAI May 26 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , India's largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 13.6 percent drop in its fourth-quarter profit due to slow sales in the United States.

The Mumbai-based company reported a January-March net profit of 12.24 billion rupees ($189.94 million), compared with 14.16 billion rupees a year earlier. This was below an average estimate of 15 billion rupees from 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 64.4400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai. Editing by Jane Merriman)