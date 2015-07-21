BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
MUMBAI, July 21 Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries slumped 16 percent, heading towards their biggest daily fall ever, after the drugmaker on Monday said it sees 2016 sales flat at best.
Analysts say results warning can cut FY16 consensus earnings estimates by 8-10 percent as company struggles to fix manufacturing problems at Ranbaxy Laboratories, which it bought last year. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday