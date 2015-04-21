An employee speaks on phone as he walks out of research and development centre of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in Mumbai April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS) slumped as much as 10.9 percent on Tuesday, heading towards their biggest daily fall since June 2009 after Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (4568.T) started selling its stake in the Indian drugmaker.

Daiichi Sankyo kickstarted the sale of the Sun Pharma stake, worth up to $3.6 billion, on Monday, according to a person directly involved in the deal and a marketing term sheet seen by Reuters, through accelerated book building.

The stake sale will have a negative impact on the stock as it was done at price lower than market level, and it could imply that Daiichi feels that the remediation measures will take more time, said Sapna Jhawar analyst at Reliance Securities.

"This also indicates that Ranbaxy's integration will be little challenging for Sun Pharma," she added.

Shares in Sun Pharma were down 8.8 percent to 952.10 rupees at 12:05 p.m.

(Reporting by ABhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)