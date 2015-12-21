(Adds details and analyst comments)
MUMBAI Dec 21 Shares in India's largest
drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, skidded
more than 7 percent on Monday after U.S. regulators warned of
standards violations at a key plant in the latest blow to
India's generic drug industry.
The warning comes barely a month after rival Dr Reddy's
Laboratories Ltd was reprimanded by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration for issues including record-keeping at three
of its plants. The company said it was working to resolve the
FDA's lingering concerns about the Halol plant, disclosed in a
statement by Sun Pharma on Saturday.
Analysts and investors say the warnings highlight how even
the country's biggest drugmakers are struggling to establish
uniform manufacturing standards across their facilities, nearly
two years after they set out to revamp their processes.
At around 0530 GMT, the stock was down 5.8 percent at 745
rupees, having fallen as much as 7.3 percent in early trading on
the BSE. The benchmark index was up 0.45 percent.
In a conference call on Saturday, Sun Pharma said it has
been implementing remedial actions at the Halol plant since the
FDA inspected it in Sept. 2014 and highlighted a series of
concerns.
India's largest drugmakers have been overhauling processes
and procedures since then-industry leader Ranbaxy Laboratories
Ltd in 2013 paid $500 million to settle U.S. charges
that it falsified data and misled regulators.
Since then, the FDA has also significantly scaled up
inspections of foreign plants, leading to a series of warnings
and import bans on manufacturing plants in India over problems
ranging from compromising data to hygiene and repair issues.
Some in the Indian pharma industry say standards have become
stricter over the past two years, and it has been difficult for
companies to keep up. India supplies about 40 percent of the
generic and over-the-counter medicines available in the United
States.
The latest warning increases the risk the FDA may ban
imports from the Halol plant altogether, which would hit Sun
Pharma's U.S. sales, about 15 percent of which come from the
plant in question.
Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note on Monday they had
lowered their estimates for 2017 and 2018 earnings per share,
citing expectations of slower U.S. growth due to delays in Sun
Pharma getting U.S. approvals to launch products made at Halol.
Meanwhile analysts at Indian brokerage Kotak, who have a
"sell" rating on the stock, said they now expect the FDA to
re-inspect the Halol site only by the second quarter of 2017, a
delay of three to six months from the brokerage's original
timeline.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques
and Kenneth Maxwell)