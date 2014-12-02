Reuters Market Eye - Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPRC.NS) surges 12.6 pct.

Heads towards biggest daily gain since April.

Gets complete response letter from U.S drug regulator for anti-Glaucoma drug application.

Glaucoma products sales in U.S. at $2 bln - company's investor update in Feb.

Company says additional information request from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration can be addressed on priority.

A complete response letter informs companies that an application cannot be approved by USFDA in its present form.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)