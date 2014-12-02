Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
Reuters Market Eye - Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPRC.NS) surges 12.6 pct.
Heads towards biggest daily gain since April.
Gets complete response letter from U.S drug regulator for anti-Glaucoma drug application.
Glaucoma products sales in U.S. at $2 bln - company's investor update in Feb.
Company says additional information request from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration can be addressed on priority.
A complete response letter informs companies that an application cannot be approved by USFDA in its present form.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
