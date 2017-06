Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS) said it will acquire U.S. dermatology company Dusa Pharmaceuticals Inc (DUSA.O) for about $230 million to gain access to its light-based skin treatment platform.

Dusa shareholders will get $8 per share in cash, representing a 38 percent premium to Dusa's Wednesday stock close.

Dusa was advised by Leerink Swann on the deal, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)