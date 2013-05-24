Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd(SUN.NS) fall 3 percent after its unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TARO.N) posted a lower-than-expected January-March net profit, dealers say.

New York-listed Taro said quarterly net profit rose to $49.2 million from $47.3 million a year earlier. Earnings were impacted by settlements and loss contingencies of $22 million, which the company said was "related to certain price reporting litigation".

Taro did not provide more specifics about the litigation in a statement that came overnight India time.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)