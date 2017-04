Reuters Market Eye - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS) rises 1.1 percent to near a record high and a second day of gains, after a competitor raised revenue guidance citing strong sale of a generic antibiotic also sold by Sun Pharma.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK.L) on Monday raised its full-year revenue forecast for the second time in as many months on strong sales of its generic version of antibiotic doxycycline.

"We expect this product to easily contribute around US$60-80 million in sales in FY14 for Sun," Macquarie said in a report on Wednesday referring to generic doxycycline.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)