India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) gains 1 percent after unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO.N) announced the start of a tender offer to buy back up to $200 million of its ordinary shares.
If the offer is fully subscribed, the number of Taro shares to be purchased in the offer represents approximately 4.6 to 5.3 percent of the unit's total outstanding shares.
Sun Pharma's stake in Taro will go up to more than 69 percent from 66 percent should the buyback be fully subscribed.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
U.S. stocks were well off session lows on Monday as investors sought bargains after a rough start on Wall Street following the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action.