Reuters Market Eye - Jan-March profit for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS) may lag consensus estimates when the drug maker reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Sun Pharma to report profit of 13.35 billion rupees ($226.75 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 15.74 billion rupees.

Also, quarterly earnings at unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO.N) on Wednesday failed to beat some analyst estimates.

Sun Pharma shares were down 0.14 percent as of 10:29 a.m.

