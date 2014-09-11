Reuters Market Eye - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) slumps as much as 6 percent, heading towards its biggest single day fall since March 16, 2012.
*Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) also fell as much as 6 percent.
* Media reports say surprise inspection by U.S. drug regulator on its Halol plant in Gujarat.
* A company spokesman said, "We have no comments to offer".
* "Majority of the inspections taking place nowadays are surprise inspection," Motilal said in a note to its clients.
* Must wait for the final audit report to come, the Motilal note adds.
* Also, Sun Pharma recalled 200 vials of a cancer drug in July.
* Separately, the U.S. FDA said in May that Sun Pharma's response to the import ban on its Karkhadi plant in Gujarat was inadequate.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)