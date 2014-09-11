An employee speaks on phone as he walks out of research and development centre of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in Mumbai April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) slumps as much as 6 percent, heading towards its biggest single day fall since March 16, 2012.

*Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) also fell as much as 6 percent.

* Media reports say surprise inspection by U.S. drug regulator on its Halol plant in Gujarat.

* A company spokesman said, "We have no comments to offer".

* "Majority of the inspections taking place nowadays are surprise inspection," Motilal said in a note to its clients.

* Must wait for the final audit report to come, the Motilal note adds.

* Also, Sun Pharma recalled 200 vials of a cancer drug in July.

* Separately, the U.S. FDA said in May that Sun Pharma's response to the import ban on its Karkhadi plant in Gujarat was inadequate.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)