World stocks climb in light May Day trading; oil slips
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.
Reuters Market Eye - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS) falls as much as 4.1 percent, heads towards the stock's lowest since Aug. 13.
Sun's unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries recalled two lots of a key drug on Sept. 2, citing failed content uniformity specifications, according to the U.S. FDA.(1.usa.gov/1rQSqT4)
The recalled Warfarin Sodium Tablets are intended to prevent blood clots.
The drug makes up nearly 5 percent of Taro's sales, analysts say.
A Sun Pharma spokesman was not immediately reachable for comment.
Sun shares lost 4.3 percent in value on Thursday on media reports of a U.S. FDA inspection.
Separately, Sun on Thursday said it was seeking shareholders' nod for borrowing limit of up to 500 billion rupees.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW YORK Oil edged slipped more than 1 percent on Monday, as rising crude output with Libya hitting its highest production since 2014 and increased U.S. drilling countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.