Reuters Market Eye - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) gains 1.4 percent, Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) up 2.8 percent

The Competition Commission of India approved Sun Pharma's $3.2 billion bid to buy Ranbaxy.

Approval to speed up the merger process, say traders.

Only key approval pending now is of U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which will come in due course of time, say analysts.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)