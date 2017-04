A logo of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd at its research and development center in Mumbai April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries(SUN.NS) gain 2 percent and Ranbaxy Laboratories(RANB.NS) adds 3.7 percent.

India's foreign investment promotion board (FIPB) approves the transaction between the companies.

The approval makes it closer to remove one more regulatory hurdle for the merger, analysts say.

Sun Pharma agreed to buy Ranbaxy in a $3.2 billion in April.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)