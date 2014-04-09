MUMBAI, April 9 India's market regulator will ask the country's stock exchanges for trading details on Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd and Sun Pharmaceutical shares before the companies announced a merger on Monday, a senior source at the regulator said on Wednesday.

Ranbaxy shares had surged 24 percent in the three trading sessions leading up to the announcement on Monday that Sun Pharmaceutical had agreed to buy it for $3.2 billion.

"We have received multiple complaints. We will ask stock exchanges on details of buy and sell trades in both Ranbaxy and Sun shares," said the source at regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

He declined to be identified because he was not allowed to talk to media about the requests.

Exchange officials at National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd were not immediately reachable. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)