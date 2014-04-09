MUMBAI, April 9 India's market regulator will
ask the country's stock exchanges for trading details on Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd and Sun Pharmaceutical shares before the
companies announced a merger on Monday, a senior source at the
regulator said on Wednesday.
Ranbaxy shares had surged 24 percent in the three
trading sessions leading up to the announcement on Monday that
Sun Pharmaceutical had agreed to buy it for $3.2
billion.
"We have received multiple complaints. We will ask stock
exchanges on details of buy and sell trades in both Ranbaxy and
Sun shares," said the source at regulator Securities and
Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
He declined to be identified because he was not allowed to
talk to media about the requests.
Exchange officials at National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
and BSE Ltd were not immediately reachable.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)