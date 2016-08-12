Graphic - Has the oil market grown weary of OPEC's promises?
LONDON Is the oil market getting tired of OPEC's verbal intervention?
MUMBAI Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS), India's largest drugmaker, reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by its exclusive launch of the first generic version of leukaemia drug Gleevec in the United States.
Net profit for the April-June quarter was 20.34 billion rupees ($304.17 million). Sun had reported a profit of 5.56 billion rupees a year ago, hurt by a big charge related to remediation costs at its drug factories.
Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 19.04 billion rupees for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sun launched its generic Gleevec in February, pricing it about 30 percent lower than the original drug's annual price of around $90,000. The company has a six-month exclusivity on the market, and hopes to poach a third of the sales in that time, Sun's North American chief executive Kal Sundaram told Reuters in February.
($1 = 66.8700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
LONDON Is the oil market getting tired of OPEC's verbal intervention?
FRANKFURT European Central Bank policymakers are preparing to dial back their extraordinary stimulus measures if the economy continues to improve, but that course of action is not yet certain, comments by three ECB rate setters and accounts of the latest meeting showed on Thursday.