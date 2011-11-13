Nov 13 Three months ended Sept 30

(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net Profit 5.98 vs 5.04

Net Sales 18.95 vs 13.31

Results are consolidated.

A Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 5.12 billion rupees for the

company.

NOTE: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is a Mumbai-based drugmaker. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)