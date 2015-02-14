MUMBAI Feb 14 India's largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, on Saturday reported an 6.9 percent fall in its net quarterly profit, falling short of expectations.

Sun Pharma's net profit during the October-December period was 14.25 billion rupees compared to 15.31 billion rupees in the same period a year ago.

Net income decreased to 43.62 billion rupees, from 44.47 rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 16.48 billion rupees. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Kim Coghill)