BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 14 India's largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, on Saturday reported an 6.9 percent fall in its net quarterly profit, falling short of expectations.
Sun Pharma's net profit during the October-December period was 14.25 billion rupees compared to 15.31 billion rupees in the same period a year ago.
Net income decreased to 43.62 billion rupees, from 44.47 rupees a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 16.48 billion rupees. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago