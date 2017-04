Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries(SUN.NS) rose as much as 2.1 percent after earnings at U.S. unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO.N) beat estimates, traders said.

Taro said on Monday that its net sales for October-December grew 15 percent to $213.6 million and earnings per share was at $2.59 per share.

Sun Pharma shares up 1.4 percent at 10:01 a.m.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)