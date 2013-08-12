MUMBAI, August 12 Shares in India's Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd surged as much as 9
percent on Monday after the drugmaker's April-June earnings were
seen as positive after factoring out a provisioning charge to
settle a patent suit.
Sun, India's top drugmaker by market value, reported on
Friday a net loss of 12.76 billion Indian rupees ($209.64
million)for the June quarter, due to the provision.
Profit adjusted after the provision came in at 12.4 billion
rupees, analysts said.
Sun Pharma, along with Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
, has to pay Pfizer Inc $2.15 billion
to settle a patent suit related to marketing generic versions of
its acid-reflux drug Protonix.
Sun shares were up 6.7 percent at 0404 GMT, outperforming a
0.5 percent gain in the broader NSE index.
($1 = 60.8650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)