MUMBAI, August 12 Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd surged as much as 9 percent on Monday after the drugmaker's April-June earnings were seen as positive after factoring out a provisioning charge to settle a patent suit.

Sun, India's top drugmaker by market value, reported on Friday a net loss of 12.76 billion Indian rupees ($209.64 million)for the June quarter, due to the provision.

Profit adjusted after the provision came in at 12.4 billion rupees, analysts said.

Sun Pharma, along with Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd , has to pay Pfizer Inc $2.15 billion to settle a patent suit related to marketing generic versions of its acid-reflux drug Protonix.

Sun shares were up 6.7 percent at 0404 GMT, outperforming a 0.5 percent gain in the broader NSE index. ($1 = 60.8650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)