Reuters Market Eye - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) gains 3.3 percent.

Adds to Friday's 4.2 percent surge.

Strong cash position, receding U.S. FDA risk seen as main reasons for gains.

Company had cash and cash equivalents of 75.90 billion rupees as on March 31, 2014, annual report shows.

Gains also helped as rupee weakens, which would help boost returns from overseas markets.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)