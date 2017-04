Pills of all kinds, shapes and colours, March 2003. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen/Files

Reuters Markete Eye - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd(SUN.NS) gains 2.8 percent after its unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TARO.N) operational earnings beat some analysts estimates.

Taro's quarterly earnings per share came at $2.15 while sales rose 27.5 percent to $205.3 million.

Analysts say a price hike in certain product categories by Taro led to the operating earnings beat while also boosting outlook for Sun Pharmaceutical's earnings results later in the day.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)