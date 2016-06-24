FRANKFURT, June 24 German consumer products group Henkel said it was buying U.S. laundry and home care company The Sun Products Corp from a fund of Vestar Capital Partners in a deal valued at about 3.2 billion euros ($3.5 billion) including debt.

Henkel said the acquisition would make it the No. 2 laundry care maker in North America.

