PORT LOUIS Nov 8 Mauritius-based Sun Ltd's reported a smaller pretax loss for the June to September quarter of 301.19 million rupees ($8.46 million) citing lower costs related to closures of some of its resorts for renovations.
Sun Ltd, which operates a chain of luxury resorts in Mauritius and the Maldives, said its loss per share fell to 1.94 rupees from 3.06 rupees a year earlier, when it reported a loss of 384.96 million.
Revenue rose to 1.032 billion rupees from 783.85 million a year earlier.
Closure costs in the quarter amounted to 52.3 million rupees, down from 169 million a year earlier.
But finance costs rose by 14 percent due to higher net debt as a result of acquisitions and renovations.
"In the coming quarter, forward bookings currently show encouraging occupancy trends coupled with robust room rate growth," the company said in a statement.
($1 = 35.5900 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Jason Neely)
