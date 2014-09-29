Reuters Market Eye - Sun TV Network Ltd (SUTV.NS) is up 2.6 percent, while SpiceJet Ltd (SPJT.BO) gains 2 percent.

Traders say gains seen due to management control of the two companies by family members of key opposition party leaders in Tamil Nadu, which until last week was led by Jayalalithaa Jayaram.

A special court on Saturday sentenced chief minister Jayalalithaa to four years in jail in neighbouring Karnataka state.

Jayalalithaa will later on Monday file an appeal against the conviction with Karnataka's high court, which could overturn the verdict, according to Indian media.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)