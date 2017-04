Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Sun TV Network Ltd (SUTV.NS) gain 5.1 percent on hopes of a better-than-expected response after the television broadcaster set a floor price of 403 rupees per share in the sale of a partial stake from promoter Kalanithi Maran.

Maran is selling 7.9 million shares, with bids of about 6.7 million shares as of 2.27 p.m., as per National Stock Exchange data.

Investors have found the floor price of the issue attractive, dealers said.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)