HONG KONG, July 27 Chinese real estate developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd said it would buy seven residential and commercial properties projects in Chengdu for a total of 3.21 billion yuan ($517 million) as it strengthens its foothold in southwestern China.

The Hong Kong-listed developer will take over the properties and debt owed by the sellers, including C C Land Holdings , it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday. The deals will be financed by internal resources, it said.

Sunac's expansion comes a few months after it scrapped a takeover offer for debt-strapped smaller rival Kaisa Group Holdings, saying "certain conditions precedent (tot he deal) have not been fulfilled".

($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi)