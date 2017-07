HONG KONG, July 24 (IFR) - Chinese property developer Sunac China has launched a top-up share placement of up to HK$4.2bn (US$538m).

The company is selling 220m shares at an indicative price range of HK$18.33–$19.10 each, or at a discount of 5.0%–8.8% to the pre-deal spot.

There is a 90-day lock-up on Sunac and vendor Sunac International Investment.

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. (Reporting by Fiona Lau)