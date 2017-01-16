HONG KONG Jan 16 Shares of property developer
Sunac China Holdings were set to open 8.8 percent
lower on Monday after its plan to invest $2.2 billion in Chinese
technology conglomerate LeEco.
The stock was set to open at HK$6.65, the lowest open since
Jan. 4. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was set to open
down 0.2 percent.
LeEco has secured a new round of investment worth 15.04
billion yuan ($2.2 billion) from Sunac China, according to a
stock exchange statement made by the property developer on
Friday.
Last year LeEco's founder and chairman Jia Yueting said that
his company was facing financial obstacles due to the rapid pace
of growth in various businesses.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)