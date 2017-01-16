HONG KONG Jan 16 Shares of property developer Sunac China Holdings were set to open 8.8 percent lower on Monday after its plan to invest $2.2 billion in Chinese technology conglomerate LeEco.

The stock was set to open at HK$6.65, the lowest open since Jan. 4. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent.

LeEco has secured a new round of investment worth 15.04 billion yuan ($2.2 billion) from Sunac China, according to a stock exchange statement made by the property developer on Friday.

Last year LeEco's founder and chairman Jia Yueting said that his company was facing financial obstacles due to the rapid pace of growth in various businesses. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)