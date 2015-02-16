HONG KONG Feb 16 Standard & Poor's has placed the ratings of developer Sunac China on CreditWatch negative, warning that the company's credit profile could be affected by its acquisition of a 49.25 percent stake in troubled real estate company Kaisa Group.

The agency placed the developer's BB-minus rating on CreditWatch with negative implications. It also placed the developers B-plus bond rating on CreditWatch with negative implications. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Anne arie Roantree)