By Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG, June 22 Sunac China Holdings
said on Friday that it plans to pay 3.37 billion yuan
($529.52 million) in cash to buy stakes in property projects
from debt-heavy luxury home builder Greentown China.
Sunac said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange that
it was spending the money to take a 50 percent interest in a
joint venture with Greentown.
The joint venture is buying nine projects previously held
entirely by Greentown, in the cities of Shanghai, Suzhou, Wuxi,
Changzhou and Tianjin, including high-rise apartments, low-rise
villas and a stake in a villa golf-course development.
Trading in the shares of both Greentown and Sunac was
suspended in Hong Kong on Friday. Sunac has requested for
trading to resume at 9 a.m. on Monday.
The move comes two weeks after Greentown, based in the city
of Hangzhou, said it planned to raise HK$5.1 billion ($657
million) by selling stock and convertible bonds to Hong
Kong-based conglomerate Wharf Holdings.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)