(Updates with details on venture, Greentown trading to resume
on Monday)
By Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG, June 22 Chinese developer Sunac China
Holdings agreed on Friday to pay 3.37 billion yuan
($529.52 million) in cash to buy stakes in property projects
owned by debt-laden luxury home builder Greentown China
.
A cash crunch following two years of austerity measures from
Beijing to cool home prices is forcing property developers to
offload projects to prop up balance sheets.
Hangzhou-based Greentown China, which focuses on the upscale
homes targeted by Beijing's crackdown on prices, was the first
major developer to start selling projects. Its shares have risen
58 percent in Hong Kong in the last month.
Sunac and Greentown said in filings to the Hong Kong stock
exchange that Sunac was spending the money to take a 50 percent
interest in a joint venture with Greentown, tentatively called
Shanghai Sunac Greentown Holding.
The joint venture will buy nine projects held by Greentown
in the cities of Shanghai, Suzhou, Wuxi, Changzhou and Tianjin.
The projects consist of high-rise apartments and low-rise
villas, as well as a stake in a villa golf-course development.
Greentown will have two seats on the board of the joint
venture, while Sunac will have three. The property developers
said they would invest equal amounts of capital in the venture
if it needs further funding.
Trading in the shares of Greentown and Sunac was suspended
in Hong Kong on Friday. The companies have requested for trading
to resume on Monday.
The deal comes two weeks after Greentown said it planned to
raise HK$5.1 billion ($657 million) by selling stock and
convertible bonds to Hong Kong-based conglomerate Wharf Holdings
.
Home prices in China declined for the eighth straight month
in May.
Evergrande Real Estate, the second-largest Chinese
developer by sales, on Friday vehemently denied allegations
levelled by a short seller, Citron Research, that the home
builder used accounting tricks to mask insolvency
.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Ryan Woo)