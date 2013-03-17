HONG KONG, March 17 Sunac China Holdings Ltd
and Greentown China Holdings Ltd deepened
ties through a $1.45 billion purchase of a Hong Kong holding
company that owns land in central Shanghai.
The two companies, which first announced co-operation in
June 2012 by forming Shanghai Sunac Greentown, said they would
buy a 50 percent interest each in Golden Regal Limited, an
offshore investment vehicle owned by China Gold Associates
Limited.
Golden Regal's projects are a mix of high-rise apartments
and commercial developments located in the Huangpu District of
Shanghai, the two companies said in a statement to the Hong Kong
exchange.
($1 = 6.2135 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; editing by Keiron Henderson)