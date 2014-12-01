HONG KONG Dec 1 Property developer Sunac China
said on Monday it is considering possible adjustment
to the acquisition of peer Greentown China, including
termination of the deal, confirming months of reports for the
first time.
The company said the termination would be made upon full
refund of the consideration that it has paid. Other adjustments
would be subject to shares to be acquired and other terms,
Sunac said in a statement.
Sunac announced in May it would buy a 24.3 percent stake in
Greentown for $773.8 million.
The company added the Hong Kong securities regulator has not
made any ruling that the acquisition would trigger any general
offer obligation on any party but it has expressed such
concerns.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Michael Perry)