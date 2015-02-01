(Adds comments, creditors' position, government efforts)
By Umesh Desai
HONG KONG Feb 1 Sunac China Holdings Ltd
will buy two units of troubled Chinese property
developer Kaisa Group and acquire majority stakes in
two others in a $385 million deal, both companies said on
Sunday.
Kaisa has been struggling after a string of senior
executives left unexpectedly, authorities blocked sales at some
of its projects in Shenzhen late last year and it missed a
coupon payment on one of its bonds.
Shares halved in a one-month plunge before trading was
suspending in December. Kaisa Group bonds have lost as much as
two-thirds of their value since the troubles started last year.
"In view of the distressed debt position and financial
difficulties of the company, the company will use the net
proceeds ... to increase the cash flow and the general working
capital to secure the company's daily operations," Kaisa Group
said in a statement filed to the stock exchange.
The fund injection is being watched closely by international
debt markets amid concerns Kaisa could be the first Chinese
developer to default on its offshore bonds.
Still, doubts are being expressed as to what extent the
offshore bond investors will stand to benefit.
"This transaction potentially provides Kaisa with some
breathing space but dollar bondholders need to re-evaluate their
loss scenarios," said Charles Macgregor, Asia head at Lucror
Analytics, an independent credit research firm.
"Onshore creditors maintain a far superior position given
their ability to have a direct claim on assets in Chinese
courts."
SHENZHEN SUFFERINGS
Notably, the projects under this transaction were in the
Shanghai area while the recent troubles Kaisa faced were in the
southern city of Shenzhen.
Sunac will buy Kaisa's units Shanghai Rongwan and Shanghai
Qingwan, along with their shareholders' loans, for 609.6 million
yuan and 1.17 billion yuan respectively, Kaisa Group said.
The firm would also acquire 51 percent stakes in Shanghai
Yingwan and Shanghai Chengwan, as well as Shanghai Yingwan's
shareholders' loans, for a total of 598.6 million yuan ($96.5
million), Kaisa Group said.
Last week, Kaisa's top executives held meetings with
Shenzhen government officials which were deadlocked. Shenzhen
officials said the government "needs some time to resolve this
incident" as the Kaisa case was linked to China's crackdown on
corruption, according to media reports.
Dilip Parameswaran, chief executive at Asia Credit Advisors,
said bondholders would monitor government efforts to find a
buyer for the company.
"In fact, the more the individual, unencumbered projects are
sold piecemeal, the less attractive Kaisa becomes as a whole
company," he said.
Standard & Poor's inflicted a seven-notch downgrade on Kaisa
taking it down to SD or selective default, after it missed a
deadline to make a $26 million interest payment on its bonds due
to mature in 2020. The company is in a 30-day grace period after
it missed the January 8 due date.
($1=6.2 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and
Stephen Powell)