BEIJING, June 18 The unaudited accounts of
Chinese developer Kaisa Group show the troubled
company's book value per share had fallen to zero, a former
suitor who subsequently pulled out of the deal said on Thursday.
Sunac China Holdings chairman and chief executive
officer Hongbin Sun told reporters at a company event that he
had decided to terminate the purchase after noting Kaisa's net
asset per share before amortization had fallen to zero, in its
yet-to-be published 2014 financial report.
Kaisa has said the accounts are yet to be made public and it
has applied for additional time to publish them because
"auditors have indicated that they need additional audit
evidence". Trading in its shares has been halted since March 15.
"The financial report provided by Kaisa showed its net asset
per share was HK$$4.5, and I bought the company for HK$1.8. But
after we started the due diligence on Kaisa, I found out its net
asset per share was only zero," Sun said.
Kaisa's investor relations official Frank Chen said the
company is still working on the 2014 financial report and the
report is not ready yet.
Sunac last month scrapped a takeover offer for smaller rival
Kaisa, renewing investor uncertainty over Kaisa's ability to
repay almost $11 billion in debt.
Sunac's almost $600 million takeover proposal, made in
February, was a financial lifeline for Kaisa, which became the
first Chinese developer to default on an offshore coupon payment
in April after the authorities imposed a sales blockade and
several executives quit late last year.
Kaisa bonds due 2017 were down 2 points at
64.5/68 on Thursday afternoon.
