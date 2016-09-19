Dubai's Emaar Properties Q1 profit rises 15 pct
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.
HONG KONG, Sept 19 Chinese real estate developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd will buy property businesses for a consideration of 13.8 billion yuan ($2.07 billion) from Legend Holdings, according to a stock exchange notification.
After the transaction is completed, Sunac will own 42 property projects via companies in 16 cities including Beijing, Tianjin, Chongqing and Hangzhou, according to the notification. ($1 = 6.6707 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
