HONG KONG Jan 30 Trading in shares of Chinese property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd was suspended on Friday pending a statement, the company said in a release issued on the Hong Kong bourse. It gave no further details.

Hong Kong media reported earlier this week that Sunac could take over cash-strapped Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. Kaisa is talking to banks and rival developers about selling its assets as the company scrambles to raise cash, according to people with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)